The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $28.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $929.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.