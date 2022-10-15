The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.0861 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $594.03 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

