The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 555,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

