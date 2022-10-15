The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 5,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,877. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

