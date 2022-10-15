TheStreet Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to C+

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

