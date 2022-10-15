Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $254.25 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $254.25 million and $2.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081666 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060551 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015523 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025991 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007273 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
