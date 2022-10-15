ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading Down 5% This Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $51.64 million and $148,177.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.50 or 0.27403291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010703 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

