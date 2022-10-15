Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.61.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 481,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.69.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,597 shares of company stock valued at $606,337 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.