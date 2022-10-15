Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THCP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCP. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 597,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

