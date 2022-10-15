Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,700 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $478,882,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

