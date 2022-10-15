Todd Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ternium by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

