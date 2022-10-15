Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,518 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

