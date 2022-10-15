Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vipshop worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,545,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 5.5 %

VIPS stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

