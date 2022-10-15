Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 16,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 455,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

