Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $81.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

