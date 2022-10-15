Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.
Insider Activity
Robert Half International Stock Performance
RHI opened at $81.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Robert Half International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.
Robert Half International Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.