Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.8 days.

Toho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKCOF remained flat at $40.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Toho has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

