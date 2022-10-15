Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 48.8% in September

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.28. 1,137,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,907. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

