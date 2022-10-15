Toncoin Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00006415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $4.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001922 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00057026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25583288 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,236,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

