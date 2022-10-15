TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 32.3% in September

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TORM Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of -212.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TORM to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.