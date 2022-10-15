Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.