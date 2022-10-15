Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,662 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.