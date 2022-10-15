Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,662 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.