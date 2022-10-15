Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,808 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $7.98 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

