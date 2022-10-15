Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

