Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,019 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Tower Semiconductor worth $44,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 146.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,155 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,188,000.

TSEM stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

