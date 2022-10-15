Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

