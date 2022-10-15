Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE TSQ opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.33.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
