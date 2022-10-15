Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.19. Trees shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 39,369 shares trading hands.

Trees Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Trees

(Get Rating)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.