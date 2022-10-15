Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.23 or 0.27427738 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

According to CryptoCompare, "TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations."

