Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The firm had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

