Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 170.0% in September

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,500 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,583.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTBXF shares. Barclays downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTBXF remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

