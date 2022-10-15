Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of TGI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

