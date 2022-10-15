Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 252456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.26.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.