Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TRCA remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.