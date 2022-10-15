U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 461,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

