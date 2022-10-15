UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

