UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.34. UBS Group shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 45,750 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 832,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

