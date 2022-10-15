UBS Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at €17.70 ($18.06) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.85.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.