Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.7 %

UGP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

