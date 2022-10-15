UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $878.76 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,317 shares of company stock worth $51,924. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 296,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

