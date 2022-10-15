Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.79. 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $186.89 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

