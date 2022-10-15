uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %

uniQure stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 385,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

