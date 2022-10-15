Uniswap Price Hits $6.09 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $94.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00031781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00268685 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005251 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.25738584 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $132,350,117.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.