United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.68. 1,937,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.