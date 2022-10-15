United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

USLM opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $138.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

