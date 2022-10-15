UNIUM (UNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $225.48 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $77.53 or 0.00406209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $225.48 million and $862.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.10 or 0.27298608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010662 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 75.18464301 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $842.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.