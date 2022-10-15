Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Tops $107.56 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $10.76 or 0.00056258 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $107.56 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

