US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE USFD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 888,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,479. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

