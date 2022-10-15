US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

