USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $264.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $456,884 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

