USDD (USDD) Market Cap Hits $760.30 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $760.30 million and $86.75 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.93 or 0.27420881 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 760,411,885 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

