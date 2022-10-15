V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

